Ex-President Gotabaya clarifies media reports on Kataragama building

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa states that certain media outlets have incorrectly reported that a building constructed by another individual near the Menik Ganga in Kataragama belongs to him.

The former President made this assertion in a post on his official Facebook page.

The entire Facebook post as follows:

It has been observed that a news item previously published in the media has incorrectly stated that a building constructed by another person near the Menik Ganga in Kataragama belongs to me.

On Monday, October 13, 2025 (yesterday), my name was once again mentioned in a news report broadcast by certain television channels while referring to this particular building.

A CID (Criminal Investigation Department) investigation was conducted in the past regarding the ownership of the said building. I also gave a statement as part of that investigation.

The reason for my name being brought up in this matter was due to an application submitted for obtaining an electricity connection to the said building under the name “G. Rajapaksa.” However, this application did not contain a proper signature. Instead of a signature, there were scribbles where a signature should have been.

Since this incorrect news resurfaces from time to time, I wish to strongly clarify for public awareness that the said building near the Menik Ganga in Kataragama is not my property.

I must also state that I have never had any reason or desire to construct or maintain any building in Kataragama.