Shasheendra Rajapaksa granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on allegations of offenses under the Public Property Act.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the bail application submitted on behalf of the suspect.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, by protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ period.