Motor Traffic Dept. confirms no disruptions to its services

The Department of Motor Traffic states that its operations are continuing without any interruptions.

In a statement, the department stated that due to a technical fault, several government institutions experienced delays recently. Along with this, some parties have spread false information claiming that the Department of Motor Traffic’s operations were also disrupted, the statement noted.

It has also been reported that certain intermediaries have been causing unnecessary pressure on the department’s service users by spreading rumors that services have been halted, the department added.

The department confirmed that currently, vehicle registration and vehicle transfer services at the main office in Narahenpita are being conducted without any disruption. Furthermore, the driver’s license division in Werahera, as well as all district offices of the Department of Motor Traffic, are operating normally and without any interruptions.

Therefore, the department urged the general public to pay special attention to this matter and to act cautiously without being misled by false information spread by intermediaries or others.