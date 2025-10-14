Motor Traffic Dept. confirms no disruptions to its services

Motor Traffic Dept. confirms no disruptions to its services

October 14, 2025   01:41 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic states that its operations are continuing without any interruptions.

In a statement, the department stated that due to a technical fault, several government institutions experienced delays recently. Along with this, some parties have spread false information claiming that the Department of Motor Traffic’s operations were also disrupted, the statement noted.

It has also been reported that certain intermediaries have been causing unnecessary pressure on the department’s service users by spreading rumors that services have been halted, the department added.

The department confirmed that currently, vehicle registration and vehicle transfer services at the main office in Narahenpita are being conducted without any disruption. Furthermore, the driver’s license division in Werahera, as well as all district offices of the Department of Motor Traffic, are operating normally and without any interruptions.

Therefore, the department urged the general public to pay special attention to this matter and to act cautiously without being misled by false information spread by intermediaries or others.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)