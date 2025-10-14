Police reveal how Ishara Sewwandi fled to Nepal

Ishara Sewwandi, who is wanted as a main suspect in the murder of organized crime gang member Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, was arrested in Nepal following a special police operation carried out in that country, under diplomatic assistance, Sri Lanka Police stated.

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) FU Wootler made this statement during a special media briefing held today (14).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson revealed that Red Notices have currently been issued against 40 criminals who have fled Sri Lanka and that 18 of them have already been brought back to the country this year.

Police Media Spokesperson ASP FU Wootler added that Ishara Sewwandi was arrested in Nepal following a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a special police team, under the direct intervention of the Inspector General of Police.

Along with Ishara Sewwandi, four other suspects were also arrested, including another woman and three close associates of underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padma.’

The Police Media Spokesperson said that these suspects are expected to be brought back to Sri Lanka in the coming days.

He also confirmed that a Red Notice had been issued for Ishara Sewwandi by the Sri Lanka Police.

‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, who was an organized criminal, was shot dead on 19 February inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex. The murder was reportedly orchestrated by the faction led by ‘Kehelbaddara Padma’.

The shooter, identified as Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga, was arrested the same day in Palavi, Puttalam by officers of the Special Task Force. Investigators later reviewed CCTV footage from the court complex, which revealed that a woman had assisted the shooter.

It was discovered that this woman had brought the firearm, hidden inside a book commonly used in legal settings, which was later used in the shooting. Following further investigation, police identified her as Ishara Sewwandi, a woman residing in Minuwangoda.

After committing the crime, Ishara Sewwandi had fled from Middeniya to India, reportedly with the assistance of a person named JK Bai.

It is said that she spent approximately Rs. 6.5 million to escape to India, where she remained for around three weeks.

Subsequently, Ishara escaped via buses and trains, and according to reports, she arrived in Nepal about seven days later.

She was eventually found staying on the upper floor of a flat in a mountainous region of Nepal and was arrested there yesterday (13).

It has also been uncovered that a separate passport had been prepared for another woman, who was intended to act as a decoy or substitute for Ishara Sewwandi, enabling her to escape to various countries if needed.