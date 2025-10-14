Cabinet approval to import Ponni Samba rice due to Keeri Samba shortage

October 14, 2025   03:36 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to allow rice importers to import up to 520 metric tons of Ponni Samba rice per importer without permits, as an alternative to Keeri Samba, which is reported to be in short supply in the local market. 

Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey Report of the Department of Census and Statistics, Sri Lanka’s estimated annual rice consumption is 2,460,000 MT while of that the annual Keeri Samba rice consumption is around 10% or 246,000 MT.

Considering the existing shortage of Keeri Samba in the local market and the sale of Keeri Samba above the stipulated control price, the ministers of agriculture and trade had submitted a proposal to the Cabinet on the recommendation of the Food Policy and Security Committee to allow the import of GR/11 Ponni Samba Rice which is considered an alternative to Keeri Samba for a period of one month from October 15 to November 15, 2025 subject to a maximum of 520 MT per importer without the need of permits. 

Accordingly, the proposal has received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.  

