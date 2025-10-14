Ratama Ekata National Operation to combat drug menace gets Cabinet nod
File Photo.

Ratama Ekata National Operation to combat drug menace gets Cabinet nod

October 14, 2025   04:03 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to establish a National Operational Council to implement an emergency rapid program titled “Ratama Ekata – National Operation,” an initiative which aims to eradicate the drug menace and rehabilitate drug addicts through broad public participation.

The relevant proposal submitted to the Cabinet by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the government, the spread of narcotic drugs has become a serious national issue, with a growing number of crimes being committed in connection with drug trafficking and drug abuse.

It has been recognized that this challenge must be addressed through a comprehensive, national-level program guided by strong political leadership, an efficient decision-making mechanism, and active community involvement, the Cabinet Spokesman said.

Accordingly, the government has planned to launch the “Ratama Ekata – National Operation” to achieve this national objective.

Under the program, efforts will be made to raise public awareness through a wide-reaching information campaign, dismantle drug trafficking networks, strengthen rehabilitation facilities, and support individuals seeking to overcome addiction.

