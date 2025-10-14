Colombo stock market cap crosses Rs. 8 trillion for first time

October 14, 2025   07:21 pm

The total market capitalization of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) crossed the Rs. 8 trillion mark for the very first time in history today with an impressive 40.48% year-to-date (YTD) growth. 

Meanwhile, the All Share Price Index (ASPI), Sri Lanka’s main stock market index, also recorded a new all-time high, closing at 22,372.57 points at the end of today’s trading. 

This is an increase of 51.49 points (0.23%) from the previous close. 

The S&P SL20 gained 18.15 points (0.29%) to close at 6,225.52 points. 

