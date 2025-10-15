Man dead after earth mound collapses in mine

Man dead after earth mound collapses in mine

October 15, 2025   07:57 am

A man has reportedly died after a mound of earth collapsed in a mine in the Agarathenna area of the Passara Police Division.

The accident had occurred earlier this morning (15), police said. 

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old man from the Passara area.

Police investigations have revealed that the accident occurred when an earth mound collapsed while the deceased was engaged in mining activities.

The Passara Police Station is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

