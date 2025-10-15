Two STF personnel head to Nepal to help bring back Ishara Sewwandi and 4 others

Two Special Task Force (STF) personnel have left for Nepal to assist the CID team already there to bring back the five Sri Lankan suspects, including ‘Ishara Sewwandi,’ who is a main suspect in the killing of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

They are expected to arrive in the island this evening (15), according to police sources.

‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was arrested in Nepal, yesterday (14).

Four others were also arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Nepal Police.

Among them is a close associate of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently in police custody.

The shooting took place on February 19 within the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 05, where Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot and killed.

The suspect, 25-year-old Pingpura Dewage Ishara Sewwandi, is believed to have assisted the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Since the day of the incident, she has been in hiding, and authorities had not been able to obtain reliable information regarding her whereabouts until recently.

Last month, the CID uncovered that Ishara Sewwandi had fled the country after the shooting incident within the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court premises.

This revelation was made during interrogations of underworld leader ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and others, who were arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, and brought back to Sri Lanka.