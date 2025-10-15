Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake files writ petition seeking to prevent arrest

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake has filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal through his lawyers seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with an alleged incident at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Mount Lavinia HQI and several others have been named as respondents in the petition, Ada Derana reporter said.

In his petition, Wanninayake has indicated that the police have taken steps to arrest him for allegedly verbally abusing and obstructing the duties of a police officer, who was involved in the incident at the Mount Lavinia court premises on 10 October 2025.

Accordingly, he has requested the court to issue an order preventing his arrest.