PM Harini returns after concluding China visit

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has returned to Sri Lanka this morning (15) after successfully concluding her visit to China to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, undertaken at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Tuesday, 14 October, the final day of her three-day visit.

The museum visit provided an opportunity to gain insights into the Communist Party’s historical journey and China’s social and economic transformation over the decades, the PM’s office said.

Following the museum visit, the Prime Minister visited the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, where representatives of Huawei Technologies presented the Smart Classroom concept to the Prime Minister, highlighting potential applications for Sri Lanka’s education sector, the statement added.

Concluding her official engagements in Beijing, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed for Sri Lanka last night (14).

Accordingly, she arrived in Sri Lanka at 4.45 a.m. this morning from Guangzhou, China onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-881.

The Prime Minister departed to China on 11 October to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, which was held in Beijing under the theme “One Shared Future: New & Accelerated Process for Women’s All-round Development,” jointly organized by the Government of China and UN Women.

During the visit, the Prime Minister Amarasuriya also participated in several high-level bilateral meetings with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council (Prime Minister) of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang.