Gold prices continue to surge in Sri Lanka

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by over Rs. 5,000 today (15) in comparison to yesterday’s (14) rates.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 342,000.

According to market data, the gold prices stood at Rs. 337,600 yesterday (14).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was around Rs. 365,000 yesterday, has increased to Rs. 370,000 as of today, traders stated.