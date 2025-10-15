Kopai Police Station temporarily removed following court order

October 15, 2025   11:48 am

The Kopai Police Station has been temporarily removed from its current location, police sources confirmed.

The station had been operating from eight houses belonging to private civilians. 

The Jaffna District Court, has ordered that seven of these houses be returned to their rightful owners. 

The fiscal officer has returned the relevant properties to their owners today (15).

The Jaffna Police Station will continue to accept complaints from residents in the affected area. For security reasons, the Kopai Police Station’s armoury has been transferred to the Jaffna Police Station.

A senior police officer stated that measures are underway to re-establish the Kopai Police Station within approximately two months.

