Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake prepared to appear before court

Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake prepared to appear before court

October 15, 2025   12:27 pm

The legal counsel for Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake has informed the Court of Appeal that his client is prepared to appear before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in connection with the recent incident that occurred at the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises.

This was informed by President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, when a writ petition filed by Mr. Wanninayake seeking to prevent his arrest was taken up for consideration today (15).

Accordingly, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, stated that the court is unable to entertain the interim request made by the petitioner’s legal counsel to issue an order preventing his client’s arrest.

Justice Abeysuriya further observed that it would be appropriate for the petitioner to surrender to the Magistrate’s Court and resolve the matter.

The Appeals Court bench then ordered that the petition be recalled tomorrow (16) at 1.30 p.m. to review the progress of the proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

President directs officials to fully utilize funds allocated for this years dev projects (English)

President directs officials to fully utilize funds allocated for this years dev projects (English)

Police reveal how Ishara Sewwandi fled to Nepal (English)

Police reveal how Ishara Sewwandi fled to Nepal (English)

Cabinet approval to import Ponni Samba rice due to Keeri Samba shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import Ponni Samba rice due to Keeri Samba shortage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)