PM Harini to undertake official visit to India tomorrow

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India from 16-18 October 2025.

During her visit, the Prime Minister will have several high level meetings, including with the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will also deliver the Keynote Address on "Steering Change in Uncertain Times" at the NDTV World Summit organized by NDTV and Chintan Research Foundation on 17 October 2025.