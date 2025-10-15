Manusha Nanayakkara arrested by Bribery Commission

Manusha Nanayakkara arrested by Bribery Commission

October 15, 2025   01:46 pm

Former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), a short while ago.

Former Minister Nanayakkara appeared before the Bribery Commission to record a statement, this morning.

Manusha Nanayakkara was summoned to be questioned over alleged irregularities during the tenure of the previous government regarding the deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel for employment in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, seeking release on bail prior to his possible arrest by the Bribery Commission.

