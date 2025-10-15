Stock of mortar rounds recovered from land in Kilinochchi

The Pallai Police has recovered a stock of 40 mortar shells from a plot of land in the Potthar Kudiyirippu area of Muhamalai, Kilinochchi.

The discovery was made yesterday (14) after the landowner noticed the shells while preparing the land for cultivation and promptly informed the police.

Accordingly, the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) inspected the relevant site and recovered the mortar shells upon obtaining an order from the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court.

The local residents said that the relevant explosives were found in an area that had been resettled after mine clearance work.

The STF’s Bomb Disposal Unit is expected to defuse the recovered mortar shells on court orders.

Pallai Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.