Stock of mortar rounds recovered from land in Kilinochchi

Stock of mortar rounds recovered from land in Kilinochchi

October 15, 2025   02:13 pm

The Pallai Police has recovered a stock of 40 mortar shells from a plot of land in the Potthar Kudiyirippu area of Muhamalai, Kilinochchi. 

The discovery was made yesterday (14) after the landowner noticed the shells while preparing the land for cultivation and promptly informed the police.

Accordingly, the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) inspected the relevant site and recovered the mortar shells upon obtaining an order from the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court. 

The local residents said that the relevant explosives were found in an area that had been resettled after mine clearance work. 

The STF’s Bomb Disposal Unit is expected to defuse the recovered mortar shells on court orders.

Pallai Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

President directs officials to fully utilize funds allocated for this years dev projects (English)

President directs officials to fully utilize funds allocated for this years dev projects (English)

Police reveal how Ishara Sewwandi fled to Nepal (English)

Police reveal how Ishara Sewwandi fled to Nepal (English)

Cabinet approval to import Ponni Samba rice due to Keeri Samba shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import Ponni Samba rice due to Keeri Samba shortage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)