All IMF reviews expected to conclude by mid-2027: CBSL Governor

All reviews under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility are expected to be completed by the middle of the year 2027, the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe stated.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund and the Sri Lankan authorities reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the Fifth Review of Sri Lanka’s reform program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.

Once the review is approved by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka will have access to about US$347 million in financing.

During a special interview with Ada Derana, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe said the review will be presented to the IMF Executive Board in December and there are several key points in it.

Currently in the United States for the 2025 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, the Governor said the most important matter is the approval of the 2026 Budget adding there are other vital reforms, such as SOE restructuring.

He noted reforms include cost-reflective pricing—pricing mechanisms that are simple and understandable and that cover expenditures.