Govt. to launch several initiatives to boost tourism ahead of upcoming season

October 15, 2025   02:59 pm

The government has launched several initiatives aimed at improving facilities and services for tourists ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

The Special Task Force appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to take urgent measures for the promotion of the tourism industry met for the second time at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (14), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

Accordingly, the meeting focused on facilitating visa issuance and streamlining the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) process for tourists.

Discussions were also held on increasing the number of airport counters to minimize congestion upon tourist arrivals and regarding the enhancement of online ticket purchasing options at locations where tourists are required to buy tickets during their visits to tourist attractions, the statement added. 

Attention was further drawn to addressing the challenges faced by tourists and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, along with key industry leaders including Chairperson-CEO of John Keells Holdings PLC Krishan Balendra, Vice President – EKHO Hotels and Resorts Nihal Muhandiram and other representatives from the tourism sector, participated in the meeting.

-PMD-

