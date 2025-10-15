Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake has appeared before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

He was accompanied by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya.

Earlier today, the legal counsel for Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake informed the Court of Appeal that his client is prepared to appear before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in connection with the recent incident that occurred at the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises.

This was informed by President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, when a writ petition filed by Wanninayake seeking to prevent his arrest was taken up for consideration today.

Accordingly, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, stated that the court is unable to entertain the interim request made by the petitioner’s legal counsel to issue an order preventing his client’s arrest.

Justice Abeysuriya further observed that it would be appropriate for the petitioner to surrender to the Magistrate’s Court and resolve the matter.

The Appeals Court bench then ordered that the petition be recalled tomorrow (16) at 1.30 p.m. to review the progress of the proceedings.