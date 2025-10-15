Parliament to debate Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill next week

October 15, 2025   05:54 pm

Parliament is scheduled to debate the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill next week.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met within the Parliamentary Complex.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from October 21 to 24.

On October 21, in addition to the debate on the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, Parliament will take up the Regulations under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act.

During the next Parliamentary week, members are also scheduled to debate the Order under the Special Commodity Levy Act, Rules under Excise Ordinance (Chapter 52) and Adjournment motion on National Program to Eradicate Drugs and Organized Crime and Strengthening the Legal Framework.

