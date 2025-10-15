Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail

Former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), earlier today has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was granted bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by officers of the Bribery Commission and the counsel representing former Minister Nanayakkara.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 4 million each.

Additionally, the former Minister has been banned from traveling abroad.

The Magistrate also imposed a further bail condition requiring the suspect to refrain from influencing witnesses.

While delivering the order, Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama noted that a previous bail request made by the suspect was rejected by yesterday.

Following that, the suspect voluntarily appeared before the Bribery Commission today and provided a statement, the Magistrate further stated.

In such a context, the Magistrate pointed out that the likelihood of the suspect evading court proceedings is minimal.

Taking into account the arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defense, the Magistrate declared this bail order, the Ada Derana reporter said.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on December 10.

The Former Minister was arrested this afternoon after he appeared before the Bribery Commission to record a statement.

Manusha Nanayakkara was summoned to be questioned over alleged irregularities during the tenure of the previous government regarding the deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel for employment in the agricultural sector.

According to a statement issued by the Bribery Commission, an agreement signed on November 5, 2023 between the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and the State of Israel during the process of deploying workers to the agricultural sector in Israel, it is alleged that the then Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment abused his powers and unfairly selected certain individuals to be sent for employment to Israel, depriving others of the opportunity.

The Bribery Commission noted that it is further alleged that by doing so, he provided undue benefits to selected individuals and caused harm or loss to others, amounting to acts of corruption.

Based on these allegations, former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara was arrested by Bribery Commission officials.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, seeking release on bail prior to his possible arrest by the Bribery Commission.