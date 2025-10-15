Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to temporary, 48-hour ceasefire, Islamabad says
October 15, 2025 06:56 pm
Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban administration have agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours starting 6:00 p.m. Pakistan local time on Wednesday, Islamabad said, after fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.
Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will make sincere efforts, through dialogue, to find a positive solution to the complex yet resolvable issue, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.