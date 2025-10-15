Ishara Sewwandi brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal

‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ who was arrested in Nepal yesterday (14), has arrived in Sri Lanka.

The aircraft carrying ‘Ishara Sewwandi’ and five other arrested suspects landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 6.54 p.m., Ada Derana reporter said.

The group is scheduled to be handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Earlier, two Special Task Force (STF) personnel left for Nepal to assist the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to bring back the six suspects, including ‘Ishara Sewwandi,’ who is a main suspect in the killing of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

’Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was arrested in Nepal, yesterday (14).

Five others were also arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Nepal Police.

Among them is a close associate of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently in police custody.

The shooting took place on February 19 within the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 05, where Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot and killed.

The suspect, 25-year-old Pingpura Dewage Ishara Sewwandi, is believed to have assisted the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Since the day of the incident, she has been in hiding, and authorities had not been able to obtain reliable information regarding her whereabouts until recently.

Last month, the CID uncovered that Ishara Sewwandi had fled the country after the shooting incident within the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court premises.

This revelation was made during interrogations of underworld leader ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and others, who were arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, and brought back to Sri Lanka.