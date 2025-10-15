New Secretaries appointed to two Ministries

W.W.S. Mangala, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, the President’s Media Division stated.

Meanwhile, W.M.D.T. Wickramasinghe, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has been named the Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

The letters of appointment were handed over to the newly appointed Secretaries by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (15).

W.W.S. Mangala previously served as the Director General of Planning (Disaster Management) at the Ministry of Defence, while Wickramasinghe served as the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.