Landslide warnings issued to residents of seven districts
October 15, 2025 08:19 pm
Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of multiple areas in seven districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.
Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 7:30 p.m. today (15) to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (16).
Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:
Kandy district: Udunuwara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Matale district: Pallepola and Ambanganga Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kegalle district: Yatiyanthota and Rambukkana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kurunegala district: Rideegama and Alawwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Gampaha district: Attanagalla Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Monaragala district: Medagama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Galle district: Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas