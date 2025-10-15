Landslide warnings issued to residents of seven districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of multiple areas in seven districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 7:30 p.m. today (15) to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (16).

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Kandy district: Udunuwara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale district: Pallepola and Ambanganga Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kegalle district: Yatiyanthota and Rambukkana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kurunegala district: Rideegama and Alawwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Gampaha district: Attanagalla Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Monaragala district: Medagama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Galle district: Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas