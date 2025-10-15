Showers to increase in the next few days

Showers to increase in the next few days

October 15, 2025   08:48 pm

Showery weather conditions over the island are expected to enhance in the next few days due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (16).

Heavy falls of above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.

Showers may occur in the Western, Southern and North-western provinces during the morning.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

