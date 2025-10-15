Sri Lankan passport drops to 98th in global rankings

The Sri Lankan passport has dropped to 98th place in the latest Henley Passport Index 2025 Global Ranking.

In September, Sri Lanka dropped six spots due to various factors although it made a major leap and climbed five places from 96th to 91st in the Henley Passport Index in July.

The Henley Passport Index 2025 ranks countries on the basis of the number of destinations their holders can enter without having a prior visa.

Currently, Sri Lanka has visa-free access only to 41 destinations in the world while Sri Lankans need a valid visa to enter 185 other destinations.

Meanwhile, Singapore remains at the top of the index, with its citizens able to travel to 193 destinations without a visa.

South Korea holds second place with visa-free access to 190 countries, and Japan is third with access to 189 countries.

For the first time in the 20-year-history of the Henley Passport Index, the U.S. passport has dropped out of the Top 10, ranking 12th and sharing this position with Malaysia. Russian passport also saw a decline, falling from the 46th to the 50th line, and now standing after Venezuela and Moldova.

At the other end of the list, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with access to just 24 countries, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).

India’s passport has slipped to No. 85 in 2025, down five places from the previous year. The country’s ranking has seen considerable fluctuation over time, mirroring shifts in global travel policies and India’s evolving diplomatic relations.

Neighbour Pakistan is ranked 103rd, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 31 destinations.

Bangladesh ranks 100 with 38 visa-free destinations, while Nepal follows closely at 101st, offering access to 36 countries.

Bhutan ranks 92nd, allowing its citizens to travel to 50 countries without a visa, reflecting a slightly stronger passport compared to its South Asian neighbors.