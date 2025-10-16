Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.

Showers may occur in Western, Southern and Northern provinces and in Ampara district in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.