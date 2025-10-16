PM Harini to leave for India today

PM Harini to leave for India today

October 16, 2025   05:43 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India today.

The Prime Minister will remain in India until October 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement. 

During her visit, the Prime Minister will have several high level meetings, including with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will deliver the Keynote Address on “Steering Change in Uncertain Times” at the NDTV World Summit organized by NDTV and Chintan Research Foundation on 17 October 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)