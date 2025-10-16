PM Harini to leave for India today

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India today.

The Prime Minister will remain in India until October 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement.

During her visit, the Prime Minister will have several high level meetings, including with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will deliver the Keynote Address on “Steering Change in Uncertain Times” at the NDTV World Summit organized by NDTV and Chintan Research Foundation on 17 October 2025.