Sri Lankas manufacturing and services sectors expand in September 2025
October 16, 2025 06:09 am
Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September 2025 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.
The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.4 in September while the Services PMI reached 58.7.
The increase in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to sub-indices except for employment contributing positively to this improvement.