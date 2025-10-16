Saudi crown prince announces major Mecca development

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Wednesday the launch of King Salman Gate, a large mixed-use development in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The project will cover up to 12 million square meters of floor space next to the Grand Mosque and aims to improve access for worshippers, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

King Salman Gate will include residential, hotel, commercial, and cultural facilities, and is expected to accommodate around 900,000 people in indoor and outdoor prayer areas.

The development will connect to public transport networks and restore or develop roughly 19,000 square meters of heritage sites.

Officials say the project supports Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to economic growth and creating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036.

