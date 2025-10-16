Body of a male found from temporary lodging facility in Divulapitiya
October 16, 2025 07:34 am
A body of a male has been found inside a room of a temporary lodging facility in Balagalla, Divulapitiya, police stated.
The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old resident of Mahawilachchiya.
Investigations were launched last afternoon following a complaint received by the Divulapitiya Police.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the body has been placed in the morgue of the Gampaha Hospital following a magistrate’s inquest.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Divulapitiya Police.