Rs. 25 million in fines imposed on vendors who sold bottled drinking water at excessive prices

October 16, 2025   07:49 am

Over Rs. 25 million in fines have been imposed on vendors who sold bottled drinking water at excessive prices, the Consumer Affairs Authority states.

According to the Authority, the fines were collected through raids conducted over a six-month period from April 1 to September 30.

During this period, a total of 306 raids were carried out across the country, with the highest number of operations in the Colombo District.

The Consumer Affairs Authority further stated that such raids will continue to be conducted without interruption in the future.

