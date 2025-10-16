Over 100 families in four districts affected by adverse weather

More than 100 families in four districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

A total of 368 individuals from the Colombo, Kalutara, Galle and Hambantota districts have been impacted due to flash floods and strong winds, according to the latest situation report issued by the Disaster Management Centre.

Around 17 houses have also been partially damaged owning to adverse weather conditions, the DMC added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (16), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm are expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces, the Met. Department noted.

Showers may occur in the Western, Southern and Northern provinces and in the Ampara district during the morning.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.