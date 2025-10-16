PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office

October 16, 2025   09:28 am

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for her maiden visit to India after assuming office
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has landed in New Delhi for her maiden visit to India after assuming office.

The visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagement between the two countries, strengthening the deep-rooted bonds of friendship.

During her stay, she will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.

As part of her visit, she will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Further, Prime Minister Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology.
The Prime Minister, a distinguished alumna of the Hindu College of Delhi University, will also visit her alma mater.

In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to India, at around 12:40 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-191, ‘Ada Derana’ airport correspondent said.

The Prime Minister will remain in India until October 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)

PM Harini holds talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping (English)