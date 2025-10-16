PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for her maiden visit to India after assuming office

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has landed in New Delhi for her maiden visit to India after assuming office.

The visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagement between the two countries, strengthening the deep-rooted bonds of friendship.

During her stay, she will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.

As part of her visit, she will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Further, Prime Minister Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology.

The Prime Minister, a distinguished alumna of the Hindu College of Delhi University, will also visit her alma mater.

In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to India, at around 12:40 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-191, ‘Ada Derana’ airport correspondent said.

The Prime Minister will remain in India until October 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement.