Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake appears before WP South Crimes division

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, who was released on bail yesterday, appeared before the Western Province South Crimes Division this morning (16).

Wanninayake was released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

He appeared before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, accompanied by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya.

Earlier in the day, counsel representing Wanninayake informed the Court of Appeal that his client was prepared to appear before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in connection with the recent incident that occurred at the court premises.