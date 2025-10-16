PNB Director transferred due to ongoing probe against him - sources

October 16, 2025   12:05 pm

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemal Prashantha, who served as the Director of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was transferred in connection with an ongoing investigation against him, according to sources from Police Headquarters.
 
SSP Hemal Prashantha is reportedly facing allegations of misusing Rs. 5 million allocated for informants, administrative shortcomings, and failing to carry out proper drug raids over a three-month period.
 
An investigation into the alleged misuse of the Rs. 5 million has already been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
 
Accordingly, on September 25, an approval was sought from the National Police Commission to transfer the PNB Director.
 
The approval related to the transfer was received yesterday (15), and based on that, he was transferred, the sources from Police Headquarters stated.

 

