Over 500 individuals arrested during island-wide police raids

Over 500 individuals have been arrested by Police yesterday during island-wide crime and drug prevention operations aimed at apprehending suspects involved in various criminal activities.

Special operations are being conducted at the divisional level covering all regional police stations on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The report for yesterday (15) is as follows:

Number of persons inspected - 28,020

Number of persons arrested on suspicion - 577

Number of persons directly linked to crimes - 17

Number of persons who were on outstanding warrants - 269

Number of persons on open warrants - 144

Number of persons arrested for driving under the influence - 15

Number of persons arrested for reckless driving - 13

Other traffic offences – 3504