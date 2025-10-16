Sri Lankas economic performance has improved  IMF

Sri Lankas economic performance has improved  IMF

October 16, 2025   01:23 pm

Sri Lanka’s economic performance has improved following the debt restructuring process, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated.

Jason Wu, the Assistant Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department at the IMF said they are pleased with the performance of Sri Lanka but stressed that the more favorable environment should not lead to complacency.

He said on frontier markets such as Sri Lanka, the softer dollar has lessened external pressure. Therefore, he stated that frontier economies need to continue improving fundamentals—both on the current account and fiscal buffers—as highlighted in the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Meanwhile, the IMF also commended the progress made by Sri Lanka following the debt restructuring, noting that the country is on a path toward growth and restoring investor confidence.

Presenting the latest Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) in Washington D.C., Tobias Adrian, the Director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department highlighted improving market conditions for frontier economies.

Director Adrian stated that Sri Lanka has been emerging from a debt restructuring and is on the path to growth and to restoring confidence.

He stated “When we look at global markets relative to frontier economies—low-income countries with market access—we do see that financial conditions are fairly easy, so there is liquidity. Countries can access markets. Indeed, we have seen quite a bit of issuance this year, in line with historical standards.”
The IMF also warned that apparent calm in global financial markets may mask significant vulnerabilities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF launches World Economic Outlook & Financial Stability Report, Sri Lanka in focus (English)

IMF launches World Economic Outlook & Financial Stability Report, Sri Lanka in focus (English)

IMF launches World Economic Outlook & Financial Stability Report, Sri Lanka in focus (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

All reviews under IMF's EFF to be concluded by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkara granted bail following arrest by Bribery Comm. (English)

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

CID officers bring back 'Ishara Sewwandi' to Sri Lanka from Nepal

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings 2025 begins in Washington D.C (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

Major coordinated operation results in seizure of 839kg narcotics in southern seas (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm