Price of 24-carat gold sovereign nears Rs. 400,000

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has risen significantly following the continuous increase in global gold prices.

According to local market data, gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by around Rs. 60,000 compared to last Thursday.

This morning (16), the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market has risen by Rs. 10,000 in comparison to yesterday, with the new price now at Rs. 360,800.

Last Thursday, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign was recorded at Rs. 305,300.

Meanwhile, traders from the Colombo Pettah gold market report that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 330,000 last Thursday, has now increased to Rs. 390,000.