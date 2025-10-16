Former SECSL Director Dilhara Wijedasa granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Nilu Dilhara Wijedasa, former Director of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka (SECSL).

Wijedasa was arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs. 1.6 million to the government by using SECSL employees and property to renovate the UNP’s Sirikotha party headquarters in 2019.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama granted bail on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each and imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

Additionally, Wijedasa was ordered to refrain from influencing witnesses.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on December 9.