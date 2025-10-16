Three police teams currently interrogating six suspects including Ishara Sewwandi

October 16, 2025   02:10 pm

Three police teams are currently interrogating six suspects, including ‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

It is reported that several important details related to Sanjeewa’s murder have been revealed during the questioning of Ishara Sewwandi.

Ishara Sewwandi, the main suspect in the murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa, was recently arrested in Nepal during a special operation carried out jointly by a Sri Lankan police team and the Nepalese police.

The group of suspects was brought back to Sri Lanka on a SriLankan Airlines aircraft by a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala, along with four other officers.

The aircraft carrying the suspects landed in Sri Lanka at approximately 6:52 p.m. yesterday (15).

Upon arrival, the suspects were handed over to several police divisions.

Accordingly, Ishara Sewwandi, ‘Duplicate Ishara’ also known as Thakshi, an individual named ‘J.K. Bai’, and another named ‘Jaffna Suresh’ were handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division.

An individual known as ‘Gampaha Baba’ was handed over to the Western Province North Crimes Division while one named ‘Nugegoda Babee’ was handed over to the Western Promise South Crimes Division.

