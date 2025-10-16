PM Harini Amarasuriya visits alma mater Hindu College in India

PM Harini Amarasuriya visits alma mater Hindu College in India

October 16, 2025   02:46 pm

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday visited her alma mater, the Hindu College of Delhi University, reliving memories of her student days at the prestigious institution.

A distinguished alumna of the college, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

Amarasuriya is visiting India from October 16-18, her first visit to the country after assuming office.

There was a palpable excitement in the campus, with huge posters mounted on walls and put up in corridors to welcome the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Principal Anju Srivastava welcomed her as she arrived in the campus.

As Amarasuriya stepped out of the car, she waved at students perched along the corridor on the first floor of the main building.

Prior to attending the ceremonial event hosted at the Sanganeria Auditorium, she interacted with faculty members and some students of the Sociology Department, as well as members of the college parliament.

Faculty members, current students and other alumni, who gathered in the campus on the occasion, expressed joy on the visit of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

-Agencies 

 

 

 

