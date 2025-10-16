Court informed of Customs decision on releasing detained vehicles

The Court of Appeal was informed today (16) that vehicles detained for being imported from countries other than their country of manufacture, under letters of credit opened in Sri Lanka, may be released subject to specified conditions.

Around 15 fundamental rights petitions filed by vehicle importers seeking the release of vehicles detained by Sri Lanka Customs were taken up before the Court of Appeal today.

When the petition was taken up, Sri Lanka Customs informed its decision to the Appeals Court bench.

The petitions were taken up before a bench of the Court of Appeal comprising the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, appearing for Sri Lanka Customs, informed Court that the vehicles currently detained, which are the subject of the petitions, can be released to the importers upon submission of a company or personal guarantee.

The Additional Solicitor General also stated that permission will be granted to register the relevant vehicles after paying the additional levy payable to Sri Lanka Customs.

President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha, representing a petitioner, informed Court that vehicles imported in this manner have previously been released by Sri Lanka Customs and questioned the rationale behind the current approach.

The President’s Counsel further stated that he would request Court to summon a list of owners of the vehicles previously released.

President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha argued that the 35 percent surcharge payable by importers when releasing these vehicles should be recoverable if the petitioners are successful in this case.

President’s Counsel Ikram Mohamed and Sanjeewa Jayawardena, who appeared on behalf of another petitioner, presented their arguments before Court and requested that the case be called on a future date to examine the possibility of settling the case.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ordered that the relevant petitions be called on October 22, 2025 to take a decision on the settlement of the petitions.