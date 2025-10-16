A special awareness session on breast cancer prevention and related programs was held in Parliament for the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus.

Every year, October is considered as the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month or “Pink Month” and in line with this a meeting was held under the patronage of Member of Parliament Samanmali Gunasingha, who was temporarily appointed as Chairperson of the Caucus due to the overseas engagement of the Caucus Chairperson, Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

At the session, the Director of the National Cancer Control Program, along with other medical professionals, briefed the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus on breast cancer prevention, according to a statement by the Department of Communication of Parliament.

They highlighted that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. In Sri Lanka, approximately 15 new cases are diagnosed daily, with about three deaths occurring each day. Medical professionals have emphasized that early detection and treatment of breast cancer can lead to a cure and stressed the importance of breast self-examination (BSE) in addition to medical screenings.

It was also revealed that awareness programs have commenced at the school level in Sri Lanka. Under the initiative called “Pink Wednesday,” a program to increase breast cancer awareness was launched for the first time at the Musaeus College Colombo with support from various organizations. Accordingly, students at the school wear pink ties on the first Wednesday of every month in support of this program. Members have also stressed the need to expand this awareness and the programs throughout the country.

Furthermore, it was decided that in the next parliamentary week, on a selected day, all MPs and parliamentary staff will wear pink to support the program. They also agreed to request a debate on this matter in Parliament, the statement said.

It was also decided to conduct an awareness program on breast cancer prevention for the parliamentary staff.