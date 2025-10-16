The Court of Appeal has fixed for consideration the writ petition filed by Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with an alleged incident at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises, for 10 November 2025.

The petition was called today (16) before a bench of the Court of Appeal, comprising President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake was granted bail by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday (15) after he appeared before the court.

President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, presented the facts before the court today and requested that a date be given to inform the court regarding the continuation of this petition.

Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing for the Attorney General, and Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), concurred with the request.



Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ordered that the petition be taken up again on 10 November 2025.