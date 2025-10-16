Narcotics haul recovered from southern seas presented to court

October 16, 2025   05:54 pm

The narcotics haul recovered by the Sri Lanka Navy while floating in the sea off the southern coast has been presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The haul was presented to the court by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) under tight security.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama granted approval to a request made by the PNB to submit the narcotics to the Government Analyst’s Department for examination and to call for an analytical report, said Ada Derana reporter.

According to investigators, the consignment was discovered following information provided by a group of fishermen, who had observed the suspicious packages floating in the sea off Tangalle on October 14.

