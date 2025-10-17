Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 17, 2025   06:32 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (17), the Department of Meteorology said.  

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces. 

Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces in the morning too, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

