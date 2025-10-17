Agrarian Service Centre officer arrested for soliciting Rs. 1.2 mln bribe

An Agricultural Research & Production Assistant has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 1.2 million from a person to provide part of a government land for cultivation.



The arrest was made yesterday (16) following a complaint lodged by an individual residing in the Mahawa area.

A receipt was obtained stating that the suspect had paid acreage tax on about 12 acres of government-owned land, which was illegally occupied and cultivated, to the complainant for cultivation.

A bribe of Rs. 3.5 million was demanded for carrying out the necessary work. Out of this, Rs. 1 million was already received and the arrest was made while accepting an amount of Rs. 1.2 million from the remaining Rs. 2.5 million.

The arrested suspect is an Agricultural Research & Production Assistant at the Diyaluma Agricultural Service Center.

The suspect was apprehended by the investigating officers of the CIABOC at a restaurant in Athili Wewa town on the Thanamalwila - Wellawaya main road at around 12.15 p.m. yesterday.

The arrested officer is scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.